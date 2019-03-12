Spaghetti Dinner will benefit Sam Langol

There will be a spaghetti dinner on Sunday March 24 from 2-7 p.m. at St. Pius X Byzantine Church, 2336 Brownsville Road in Carrick (15210). The dinner is being held to benefit Sam Langol, a three-year-old member of the church.

Sam is one of the first children in Pittsburgh to be diagnosed with Acute Flaccid Myelitis (AFM) back in October. This is a paralyzing disease similar to polio.

Tickets are $10 for adults and children five and under are free. Tickets may be purchased at the door. The afternoon will include raffles, 50/50, Chinese Auction, bake sale, DJ and more entertainment.

Any questions, call the church at 412-881-8344.