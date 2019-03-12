PWSA will get state funds for its area lead line replacement project

The Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority (PWSA) completed settlement on a $49 million construction project to replace drinking water lead service lines in the distribution systems of the Morningside, Homewood, Perry, Mount Washington, South Side and Greenfield neighborhoods in the City of Pittsburgh.

“We are pleased to be able to help the Pittsburgh Water and Sewer Authority proceed with this important project,” said Governor Tom Wolf. “By helping the authority rebuild its water system with innovative financing, we are keeping our citizens healthy, supporting viable communities, and restoring and protecting the quality of life that will sustain Pennsylvania for future generations.”

The PENNVEST Board of Directors unanimously approved funding for this project October 17, 2018. Funding is in the form of a $35.4 million low-interest 1 percent loan and a $13.6 million principal forgiveness loan. The money used for this project is from the Drinking Water State Revolving Loan Fund, capitalized through the Environmental Protection Agency.

“We’re extremely grateful for the support from the PENNVEST Board, Governor Wolf, DEP, our local legislative delegation, and Mayor William Peduto that helped make this award a reality,” said PWSA Executive Director Robert Weimar. “The combination of PENNVEST grants and low-interest loans will reduce the burden placed on our ratepayers to fund this critical public health initiative in Pittsburgh.”

Work includes replacement of 2,800 residential public lead lateral connections, including 2,400 private lead service lines (LSL) in the city. Private portions of LSL replacement will remain under PWSA control for the life of PENNVEST financing, through a customer agreement. Full line replacement is being done to protect customers from increased lead levels associated with partial line replacement. Costs are based upon bids received.