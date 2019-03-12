Pasta Dinner will benefit Little Wings of Hope

The Little Wings of Hope Foundation is hosting a Pasta Dinner on Saturday, March 30 at the Sokol Hall in South Side from 4–8 p.m.

Tickets are: $12 in advance, $15 at the door for adults and $5 for Kids 10 and under. Dinner includes all you can eat of two different pastas, meatballs, salad, bread, dessert and beverages. Free parking, prizes and music.

Little Wings of Hope, a non-profit 501(c)3 organization, was established to support chemically dependent youths in the journey towards recovery as they seek treatment. With the help of the Caron Treatment Center. The Bethany R. Granata Endowed Scholarship provides financial assistance and encouragement to the young adults and their family as treatment is sought at Caron.

The establishment of this scholarship in partnership with Caron will give families hope, encouragement and new life as they overcome their chemical dependency. Caron Treatment Centers is a nationally recognized non-profit provider of alcohol and drug addiction treatment.

For tickets and more information visit http://www.littlewingsofhope.org.