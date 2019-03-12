Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful kicks off 15th annual Great American Cleanup of PA

The Great American Cleanup of PA is officially underway.Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful, a statewide nonprofit that provides resources to neighborhoods for community improvement projects, is encouraging anyone who is planning a local event, large or small, to register with the Great American Cleanup of PA, their signature program.

“Cleaning up your neighborhood is one of the best investments you can make. Whether it’s cleaning up a vacant lot, roadway or common area, planting flowers or mulching a playground, all neighborhoods can be improved with a little effort and camaraderie,” said Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful.

The 15th annual Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Great American Cleanup of PA kicked off on March 1 and will run throughMay 31. The program brings together thousands of Pennsylvania families, friends and communities who will pick up litter, clean illegal dumpsites, plant flowers or trees, join recycling efforts and education programs all geared towards the vision of a cleaner and more beautiful Pennsylvania. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful partners with PennDOT, the Department of Environmental Protection and Keep America Beautiful to provide free trash bags, gloves and safety vests to registered participants, as supplies last.

During Let’s Pick It Up PA – Everyday from April 13 through May 6, cleanups registered with the Great American Cleanup of PA are eligible to take their trash to participating landfills free of charge or for a reduced rate.

During the 2018 Great American Cleanup 108,638 volunteers were instrumental in cleaning up over 6.6 million pounds of trash. To register an event go to gacofpa.org. Questions can be answered by Michelle Dunn, Great American Cleanup of PA program coordinator, at 1-877-772-3673 ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.

Anyone participating in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup of PA can earn cash for their nonprofit or charity of choice by entering the Great American Cleanup of PA Video Contest. To participate, send Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful a 60-second video of your Great American Cleanup of PA event showing how you keep Pennsylvania beautiful. For details go to gacofpa.org.

Those interested in becoming a supporter of the 2019 Great American Cleanup of PA should contact Shannon Reiter at 724-836-4121 or sreiter@keeppabeautiful.org.