County launches start of a new Adopt-a-Road litter program

County Executive Rich Fitzgerald has announced the launch of a new program for county roads to help address littering issues while also protecting the environment and local wildlife.

The county’s Adopt-a-Roadway program allows non-political organizations, corporations, groups, and individuals an opportunity to “adopt” a county-owned road and assist the county in its efforts to keep the roadway clean. Participating groups will be recognized with a sign along the adopted section of road.

Individuals, organizations, or businesses interested in adopting a county-owned road can call 4123504636, email adopt-a-roadway@alleghenycounty.us, or complete an online form at http://www.alleghenycounty.us/aar. Adoption applications must be completed by an adult age 18 or older, but anyone age 14 or older may participate in cleanup events. Adopters must organize, at minimum, two cleanup events each year for two years – one in the spring (March/April), in conjunction with the Great American Cleanup, and one in the fall (September/October). There must be one adult for every eight minors, age 17 or younger, at cleanup events, and minors must have parental permission.

The county will work with prospective adopters to select roadway sites that are available and safe for volunteers. Examples of what might cause a section of road to be deemed unacceptable for adoption include areas with restricted visibility, high runoff potential, steep slopes, or narrow roadside/roadway shoulders. County-owned bridges are not eligible for adoption.

The county will also provide adopters with “Litter Crew Ahead” signs and other required equipment for scheduled clean-ups. Safety vests, trash bags, and works gloves will be available upon request, and the county will pick up the bagged litter from the roadside after clean-ups.

“We’re excited to get started with this program, and we believe it will be great way for local organizations and residents to show pride in their community by beautifying our roads,” said Stephen Shanley, P.E., Public Works director.

In 2012, Allegheny County began partnering with Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful and Allegheny CleanWays on a similar program, but it didn’t coordinate it. In 2017, the county decided to start forming its own program, which will be administered by the Department of Public Works and the Sustainability Office within the Department of Facilities Management.

Anyone having questions or seeking additional information can download a complete program guide and forms at bit.ly/adopt-a-roadway. To see if the county owns a road near you, visit bit.ly/WhoOwnsMyInfrastructure.