St. Sylvester Lancers Varsity Girls Basketball Team won their Diocesan Championship Game against St. Margaret Mustangs on Sunday, March 3, at Oakland Catholic High School with a final score of 23-17. Team members include: (from left, back row) Coach Sandy Cupka, Samantha Welsch, Alisha Smith, Katie Conway, Coach Garette Donnelly, Kyleigh Donnelly, Samantha Stolar, Coach Tim Stephenson; (from left, middle row) Emerson Dorfner, Lily Stephenson, Jenna Yee, Jesse Yee; and, (front row) Ella Cupka.