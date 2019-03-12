Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 71/19 on Thursday, March 14 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Mark W. McNally, applicant and owner, for 307 Shaler Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1A-H).

Applicant requests new one-story rear detached garage for single-family dwelling.

Variance: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested.

Zone case 73/19 on Thursday, March 21 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Elagin Architecture, applicant, and City of Pittsburgh Library, owner, for 315 Grandview Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPR-A).

Applicant requests renovation and expansion of existing library.

Special Exception: 921.02.A.1: Expansion of legal nonconforming use is permitted up to 15% in residential zoning district.

Variances: 921.02.A.1: Expansion of legal nonconforming use is permitted up tp 15% in residential zoning district, 49% increase requested; 914.02: Two parking spaces required, none proposed; 919.03.M.3: Electronic non-advertising sign not permitted in GPR-A zone.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.