ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Zoning Board hearings

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

March 12, 2019



Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 71/19 on Thursday, March 14 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Mark W. McNally, applicant and owner, for 307 Shaler Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1A-H).

Applicant requests new one-story rear detached garage for single-family dwelling.

Variance: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested.

Zone case 73/19 on Thursday, March 21 at 9:00 a.m. is the appeal of Elagin Architecture, applicant, and City of Pittsburgh Library, owner, for 315 Grandview Avenue, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District GPR-A).

Applicant requests renovation and expansion of existing library.

Special Exception: 921.02.A.1: Expansion of legal nonconforming use is permitted up to 15% in residential zoning district.

Variances: 921.02.A.1: Expansion of legal nonconforming use is permitted up tp 15% in residential zoning district, 49% increase requested; 914.02: Two parking spaces required, none proposed; 919.03.M.3: Electronic non-advertising sign not permitted in GPR-A zone.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/14/2019 10:32