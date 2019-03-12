This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, March 14, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• Whitefence Development LL, 201 Clover Street, 16th Ward, Codes 614.02, 302.3, 925.06.

• Morgan Family Development LP, 2134 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Codes 107.2.1, 604.3.2, 906.1.

• South PGH LLC, 2501 E. Carson Street, 16th Ward, Code 604.3.2.

• Paul Plutnicki, 2308 Eccles Street, 16th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Pgh Rugby Assoc II LLC, 40 S 22nd Street, 16th Ward, Codes 505.1, 604.3.2, 107.2.1.

• Doris Yochum, 1825 Waite Street, 16th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Josita Person, 1201 Clinton Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Dirks Southside Land LLC, 629 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 302.3.

• 1505 E. Carson Street LP, 1505 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Codes 107.2.1, 1026.16.5.

• MD Real Estate LLC, 1715 E. Carson Street, 17th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Ben Musher, 119 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Hajjah LLC, 2675 S. 18th Street, 17th Ward, Code 307.1.

• RE 360 SS Partners X LP, 200 St. Thomas Street, 17th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1, 301.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.