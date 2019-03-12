NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
UPDATED ZONING ORDINANCE AND SUBDIVISION AND LAND DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE
March 12, 2019
BOROUGH OF MT. Oliver,
ALLEGHENY COUNTY
NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING
UPDATED ZONING ORDINANCE AND
SUBDIVISION AND LAND DEVELOPMENT
ORDINANCE
The Planning Commission of the Borough of Mt. Oliver, Allegheny County, will hold a public meeting on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough to conduct a final review and take public comment for an updated Zoning Ordinance and updated Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance pursuant to the Municipalities Planning Code.
A copy of the full text of the proposed ordinances is available for review by any and all interested persons at the Borough’s website https://mtoliver.com and at the following location:
Borough of Mt. Oliver
150 Brownsville Road
Pittsburgh, PA 15210
Between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.
Rick Hopkinson
Borough Manager
