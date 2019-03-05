Pittsburgh's Notable Women video series kicks off in March

The historic accomplishments of Pittsburgh’s extraordinary women are largely unknown and uncelebrated. This March, Pittsburgh’s Notable Women project will kick off, with videos highlighting women in our region who contributed significantly to the shaping of the city.

The series was produced by the Mayor’s Office, and numerous interns assisted with selecting subjects to feature, research, and drafting scripts for taping by the City Cable Channel. Staff members of various city departments provided each segment’s narration. The schedule includes:

March 1 -10: Dr. Jean Walls, the first African American woman to earn bachelor’s and doctorate degrees from Pitt. Link: https://youtu.be/l9JIX7mH88I

March 11 – 20: Nonhelema, a Shawnee leader from the 1700s who, although a fierce warrior, lived her life seeking to create peace among tribes and Europeans. Link: https://youtu.be/L9lI0EOXQVk

March 21 -31: Mary Pattison Irwin, emigrant from Northern Ireland who established a thriving rope making business in the 1790s. Link: https://youtu.be/B5FgMIzJ7eE

Additional segments will be produced in the coming months.