Phillips Student of the Month

 
March 5, 2019

The South Side Chamber of Commerce presented its Phillips Elementary School Student of the Month Award for February to kindergartener Hannah Spradley for her school accomplishments. Pictured are (front center): Hannah; (from left) Paul Spradley, father; Nia Spradley, sister; Jessica Spradley, mother; Nadine Spradley, her Nana; Dana Boesenberg, Phillips principal; Rebecca Kasavich of the South Side Chamber of Commerce; and Jack Kirk of John J. Gmiter Funeral Home on S. 15th Street, the award sponsor.













 
