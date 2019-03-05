ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Holy Apostles Parish to hold Festival of Praise

 
March 5, 2019



A Festival of Praise, hosted by Holy Apostles Parish at St. Albert The Great Church, 3171 Churchview Ave. in Baldwin, will take place on Saturday, March 9, from 7 -8:30 p.m.

The Spiritually Uplifting Adoration Service will include motivational contemporary worship music provided by Holy Apostles praise band. Farther Chris Mannerino, currently serving as Parochial Vicar at the Hampton/Richland parish group will join in as presider and speaker.

