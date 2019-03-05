Adopt a road or stream to keep PA litter free

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful is inviting communities and groups to adopt local roads, waterways, parks and other areas to help keep them litter free as part of the KPB Adoption Program.

PennDOT’s Adopt-a-Highway Program is also available to adopt state maintained roads.

Although we have not seen many signs of spring, you probably have caught glimpses of the trash lining our roads, neighborhoods and waterways. It’s never too early to start planning a sprig cleanup of the places you care about.

The Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful Adoption Program can help residents, organizations, civic groups, and businesses be part of the solution.

By joining their statewide adoption program, local areas such as municipal roads, communities, parks, neighborhood blocks, greenways, waterways and trails can be formally adopted and cared for by local individuals or groups. The commitment is two cleanups per year and in-turn, the organization provides a sign recognizing the group’s efforts.

According to Keep America Beautiful’s 2009 National Visible Litter Survey and Litter Cost Study, litter clean-up costs the U.S. more than an estimated $11.5 billion each year with municipalities spending more than $790 million and counties spending $185 million each year.

The Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful adoption program helps mitigate the costs associated with cleaning up by encouraging local residents to take ownership of their neighborhoods.

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful provides a sign recognizing the groups or individuals who have adopted the road or area and seeks the support of the local municipalities to provide the sign post, install the sign and provide trash disposal options, as needed.

“Many communities depend on volunteers to clean up litter. Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful works hand in hand with local municipalities and counties to provide residents with the tools and resources they need to keep our communities clean and beautiful,” stated Shannon Reiter, president of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Our adoption program encourages partnerships between local residents and municipalities to work together to reduce the amount of litter in our shared spaces. We are grateful for the support of municipalities and volunteers across the state.”

The benefits of removing roadside litter are far-reaching. It sends a message to travelers that littering and dumping will not be tolerated, removes dangers to people, animals and equipment, makes our communities more attractive for residents, tourists and potential newcomers and increases property values and community pride.

For more information visit Keeppabeautiful.org and click on Keep It or contact Stephanie Larson at slarson@keeppabeautiful.org or 724-836-4121 x104. For information about adopting a state maintained road, visit the PA Department of Transportation Adopt-a-Highway webpage, https://goo.gl/AhVYad.