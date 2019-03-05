Slopes Association public meeting will be a District 3 city council candidates's forum

The next meeting of the South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 6:30 p.m. at the St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center, 148 Monastery Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Join the SSSNA to meet candidates running in this May’s Primary Election. Through this moderated event, hear from four candidates vying for City Council’s District 3 Democrat seat: Amy Schrempf, Ken Wolfe, Chris Kumanchik and incumbent Bruce Kraus. Candidates from other races will be in attendance -- learn more about their ideas and aspirations as they head into the primary election in May.

Representatives from PWSA will be available to answer questions about their lead line replacement program and how it impacts neighborhood properties.

For more information on the SSSNA, visit southsideslopes.org