KCC community meeting will be at St. Paul AME

Knoxville Community Council’s next meeting will take place on Thursday, March 7, beginning at 6 p.m. at the St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 400 Orchard Place.

The agenda will include: The KCC Mission and Strategic Plan for the next three years; Janaha Jones from Grounded discussing alternatives for neighborhood empty lots; Updates from the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy; and, James White from the Hilltop Sports Association, as well as, additional items of interest for the community