UPDATED ZONING ORDINANCE AND SUBDIVISION AND LAND DEVELOPMENT ORDINANCE

BOROUGH OF MT. Oliver,

ALLEGHENY COUNTY

NOTICE OF PUBLIC MEETING

UPDATED ZONING ORDINANCE AND

SUBDIVISION AND LAND DEVELOPMENT

ORDINANCE

The Planning Commission of the Borough of Mt. Oliver, Allegheny County, will hold a public meeting on Monday, March 25, 2019 at 6:00pm at the Mt. Oliver Borough Building, 150 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough to conduct a final review and take public comment for an updated Zoning Ordinance and updated Subdivision and Land Development Ordinance pursuant to the Municipalities Planning Code.

A copy of the full text of the proposed ordinances is available for review by any and all interested persons at the Borough’s website https://mtoliver.com and at the following location:

Borough of Mt. Oliver

150 Brownsville Road

Pittsburgh, PA 15210

Between the hours of 8:30 a.m. and 4:00 p.m.

Rick Hopkinson

Borough Manager