Mt. Oliver Housing Court upcoming cases

Results for the Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court case on Tuesday, Feb. 28, in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Juan Henderson, 115 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris. Dismissed.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, March 12, at 10 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Chi Ho, 100 St. Joseph Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Richard Roscoe, 331 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

• Eric Grayson, 243 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 209.4F, Early Trash.

• Family Dollar, 240 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, March 26, at 10 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• George Dayieb, 811 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 267 Church Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 311 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 317 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 204 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.