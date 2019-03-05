City of Pittsburgh Historic review hearings

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh has scheduled the following hearing in the East Carson Street Historic District for 1 p.m. on Wednesday, March 6, following Internal Business beginning at 12:30 p.m.

315 Grandview Avenue — Mt. Washington Library — Individual Landmark, Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, owner, and Sergei Matveiev, applicant: Building renovations including rear addition.

Also, the Historic Nomination of the South Side Presbyterian Church, 1926 Sarah Street, Kathryn L. Hamilton-Vargo, owner; Matthew Falcone, nominator: Recommendation to City Council.

A copy of all application materials can be found at: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/hrc-schedule.

The Historic Review Commission of Pittsburgh meets in the First Floor Hearing Room, 200 Ross Street. The meeting is open to the public. For agenda information, call 412-255-2243.