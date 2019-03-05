Curb Appeal Program continues

MWCDC will do 10 more homes

One of the first doors to be refreshed on a home in Mount Washington as part of the Curb Appeal Program.

Pleased with the results of its Curb Appeal pilot program, the Mount Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) the organization is gearing up to continue and expand the program.

The Curb Appeal Program applies a new coat of paint to front and storm doors along with installing a new LED porch light, mailbox and house numbers for income qualified Duquesne Heights and Mount Washington residents.

MWCDC Board Member Greg Panza said in the pilot program they were able to complete the improvements on nine homes and have raised the funds to do another 10 this spring and summer.

"The residents we worked with were overjoyed with the transformation they did receive. It was wonderful to see their reaction, just like on one of those reality TV shows," Mr. Panza said.

In addition to having the front of their homes updated, the residents also received a handmade wreath made and donated by Mt. Washington Resident Bridget Johnson.

Applicants must live in one of the two neighborhoods and intend to remain in their home. Their income must be less than $36,000 for one person or $72,000 for a two-person household.

The Curb Appeal Program grew out of an offer by local contractor Cyle Dowling of Fine Finish Contracting, LLC, who volunteered to paint several neighborhood doors with donated paint. Fine Finish Contracting, LLC continues to donate the labor to prep and paint all the front and storm doors, as well as install the new mailboxes, house numbers and porch lights.

Additional volunteers are needed to help with clean up and finishing touches including planting flowers, crafting porch décor and more.

The East Liberty Home Depot is providing the MWCDC with a discount on the needed materials including lumber, trim pieces and more.

Mr. Panza said the MWCDC is hoping to expand the program to address thing such as shutters, front porch and railings, siding, windows, roof, retaining walls and sidewalks.

Applications are available at the Mount Washington Living Well Senior Center on Virginia Avenue, the Mount Washington Library or by contacting MWCDC Executive Director Gordon Davidson at 412-481-3220 or gordon@mwcdc.org.