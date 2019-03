St. Sylvester Varsity Boys Basketball Team (from left, bottom row) Andrew Darkowski (50), Christopher Kirchner (44), Elliot Brennan (25), Brayden Fisher (13), Carter Betz (24). (from left, top row) Coach Julie Betz, Forrest Betz (5), Daniel Warywoda (12), Ian Harrington (42), Geary Smith (33), Mason Stolar (4), Ian March (22). Missing from photo - Coach Brian Maroney. The Varsity Boys are Section Champs and are in the playoffs for the Diocesan Championships.