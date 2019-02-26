Project Prom gown giveaway March 9

The Department of Human Services (DHS) and its partner, the National Council of Jewish Women (NCJW), will hold the annual Project Prom giveaway of prom attire for eligible high school students.

The gown giveaway kickoff begins on Saturday, March 9 from 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at the NCJW’s Thriftique shop in Lawrenceville.

The gown giveaway continues Monday, March 11 from 3–6:30 p.m .; Thursday, March 14 from 3-6:30 p.m .; and Saturday, March 16 from 10 a.m.-2:30 p.m.

To be part of Project Prom, high school students must live in Allegheny County and qualify for a free or reduced school lunch. A student is also eligible if a household member is on active military duty or a veteran.

There will be an assortment of free, currently styled dresses of all sizes and colors available. Teens will be able to select from brand-new and gently used gowns. There will also be a selection of shoes and accessories to accompany the dresses. Volunteers will be on hand to assist with the shopping experience. Preregistration is not required.

For more information about Project Prom, visit: http://www.AlleghenyCounty.US/ProjectProm.