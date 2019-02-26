PA Resources Council will conduct spring workshops throughout county

The Pennsylvania Resources Council has announced its Spring 2019 schedule of workshops to take place at locations throughout Allegheny County. To register for a PRC workshop, visit http://www.prc.org/programs or call 412-488-7490 x226.

Learn the benefits of backyard composting, including the overall process, methods for setting up a compost pile, proper maintenance and ways to use finished compost.

Course fee includes 90 minutes of instruction plus a FreeGarden EARTH compost bin, which features an 82-gallon capacity ideal for both urban and suburban settings.

Backyard Composting Workshops will be held:

• Saturday, March 2, from 12:30 – 2 p.m., Ross Township Community Center;

• Tuesday, March 5, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Phipps Garden Center in Mellon Park;

• Thursday, March 7, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Sewickley Public Library;

• Saturday, March 16, from 10:30 a.m. – Noon, Cooper-Siegel Community Library, Fox Chapel;

• Wednesday, March 20, from 6:30 – 8 p.m., East End Food Co-Op, Point Breeze;

• Saturday, April 6, from 10:30 a.m. – Noon, Construction Junction, Point Breeze;

• Saturday, April 13, from 10:30 a.m. – Noon, Lauri Ann West Community Center, O’Hara Township;

• Saturday, May 18, from 4 – 5:30 p.m., Ross Township Community Center;

• Tuesday, May 21, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Mt. Lebanon Library;

• Tuesday, June 11, from 6:30 – 8 p.m., North Park Rose Barn; and,

• Thursday, June 13, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Phipps Garden Center in Mellon Park.

Cost is $70 per person, or $75 per couple, and includes one composting bin. Pre-registration is required.

Discover how to harvest rainwater from your roof, store it in a barrel and use it in the landscape. Learn about problems associated with stormwater runoff and techniques to reduce your contribution to watershed pollution.

• Course fee includes 90 minutes of instruction plus a FreeGarden RAIN 55-gallon easy-to-install rain barrel.

• Watershed Awareness/Rain Barrel Workshops will be held on:

• Wednesday, April 10, from 6:30 – 8 p.m., East End Food Co-Op, Point Breeze;

• Wednesday, April 17, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Phipps Garden Center in Mellon Park;

• Saturday, April 20, from 10:30 a.m. – Noon, Construction Junction;

• Wednesday, April 24, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Sewickley Public Library;

• Wednesday, May 1, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Green Tree Municipal Building;

• Saturday, May 11, from 10:30 a.m. – Noon, Lauri Ann West Community Center, O’Hara Township;

• Thursday, May 16, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Mt. Lebanon Library;

• Tuesday, June 4, from 6:30 – 8 p.m., North Park Rose Barn; and,

• Thursday, June 6, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Phipps Garden Center in Mellon Park.

Cost: $80 per person, or $85 per couple, and includes one rain barrel. Pre-registration is required.

A Healthy Body and Healthy Home Workshop will be held on Wednesday, May 22, from 7 – 8:30 p.m., Sewickley Public Library. Take action concerning the issue of toxins in the environment by discovering how to combat exposure to chemicals, carcinogens and toxins. At this workshop you’ll learn what to look out for and how to find alternative options to reduce everyday exposure.

During the session, you’ll learn how to make your own cleaning products and personal care products – and then take home a green cleaning starter kit at the conclusion of the class.

Cost is $30 per person, or $35 per couple, and includes a non-toxic cleaning kit. Pre-registration is required.