Mount Neighbors Happy Hour Feb. 27

ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise
February 26, 2019
Neighbors on the Mount will host a Neighborhood Happy Hour on February 27 from 6-8 p.m. at Redbeard's Sports Bar & Grill, 201 Shiloh Street.
There will be complimentary appetizers; a cash bar with drink specials; along with prizes and giveaways.
PO Box 4285Pittsburgh, PA 15203Ph: (412) 481-0266news@sopghreporter.com
© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.
Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018
Reader Comments
(0)