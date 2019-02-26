CLP - Carrick has a full slate of activities and programs

Check out what’s happening at CLP – Carrick Library…

Upcoming programs for children include:

Kids Club on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 3:30–5:00 p.m. Meet new friends, hang out with old friends and try something new. Children can have fun, build social skills and use their imaginations. Activities may include crafts, games or technology. For children in grades K-5.

Programs for teens include:

Teen Time on Tuesday, Feb. 26, 3:30–5:30 p.m. for teens into cool art projects, epic games, music, movie nights and just chilling out.

The Labs: Workshop is on Thursday, Feb. 28, 3:30 p.m. –5:30 p.m. Make something cool! Learn to use digital technology and traditional tools, Materials and equipment will be provided. For teens in grades 6-12.

Programs for adults include:

One-on-One Computer Assistance is available by appointment on Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday. Get computer questions answered. A knowledgeable staff member can provide assistance whether you need help using Microsoft Office, creating an email account, searching the internet or using an eReader. To schedule a one- on- one appointment, ask a librarian or call 412-882-3897.

Resume Assistance is also available Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday on a one-on-one basis is available to help develop a strong resume and cover letter to land that all important interview. Bring a copy of your resume to receive feedback. To schedule a one-on-one appointment, ask a librarian or call 412-882-3897.

Adult Open Craft Hour is on Mondays at noon. Join in each week at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh’s Carrick location to relax and have fun with a craft supplies and friends. Feel free to bring your own projects from home or to work on the weekly library craft, adults of all ages and abilities are welcome. For information call Natalie at 412-882-3897.

Ancestry 101 will take place on Wednesday, March 6, beginning at 6 p.m. Amy Welch, the lead Librarian of the Pennsylvania Room at the Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh, will show participants how to best use the website Ancestry.com in their genealogy research.

Adult Game Night is planned for Wednesday, March 20, beginning at 6 p.m. Take the night off for a friendly board game competition. A variety of board games will be available. Feel free to bring a snack. For adults 18 and older.

Tenant Rights Workshop will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 6 p.m. Melissa Paternoster, advocate and attorney for disenfranchised groups including people with low income and disabilities, will present information on tenant rights. For more information contact Carrick library at 412-882-3897.

Tuesday Evening Book Club will take place on Tuesdays, March 12, April 9 and May 14 from 6–7 p.m. Join in for lively discussions of fiction and nonfiction titles. Everyone is welcome.

Carrick Crochets on Wednesdays, March 13 and April 10 from 6–7 p.m. Join in for a monthly crochet meet up. All skill levels welcome, new crocheters will be taught the basics. Crochet needles and basic supplies will be provided.

Psychology of Investment Planning is planned for Saturday, March 16 at 1 p.m. and Wednesday, March 27 at 6 p.m. Ken Kaszak, a registered representative and investment advisor representative, will present. He has written numerous articles and essays designed to teach non-financial people the relevant aspects of investment planning. For more information call 412-882-3897.

Friends of CLP Carrick volunteer meeting is March 9 from 10:15-11:30 a.m. Friends volunteers have given more than 120 hours of their time since the grand opening to advocate and assist the local branch. Become a part of the group that helps promote the amazing resources of the Carrick branch and support activities that bring people to the library.

Reoccurring activities at the Carrick Library include:

South Hills Creative Writing Group on Thursdays from 6-8 p.m. for adults and mature teens. The group is for those who love writing and are looking to stretch their creative muscles. The meet every week in the downstairs meeting room to free write, do writing exercises, share their works-in-progress, and give feedback.

Toastmasters Carrick meets on the first and third Saturdays from 10:15-11:45 a.m. for adults. Improve your communication and leadership skills while meeting new people and having fun. Prepared speeches, impromptu speaking, motivating evaluations and more in a relaxed and supportive environment.

Gavel Club for youth in grades 6-12 meets on the first and third Saturdays from noon to 1 p.m. Gavel Club provides a practice space for children to develop their speaking skills in an encouraging and pressure-free environment. All materials are provided free of charge.

The Carnegie Library of Pittsburgh – Carrick Branch is located at 1811 Brownsville Road, Pittsburgh, PA 15210.