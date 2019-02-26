ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Slopes Association public meeting will be a District 3 city council candidates's forum

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 26, 2019



The next meeting of the South Side Slopes Neighborhood Association will take place on Tuesday, March 12, 6:30 p.m. at the St. Paul of the Cross Retreat Center, 148 Monastery Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Join the SSSNA to meet candidates running in this May’s Primary Election. Through this moderated event, hear from four candidates vying for City Council’s District 3 Democrat seat: Amy Schrempf, Ken Wolfe, Chris Kumanchik and incumbent Bruce Kraus. Candidates from other races will be in attendance -- learn more about their ideas and aspirations as they head into the primary election in May.

Representatives from PWSA will be available to answer questions about their lead line replacement program and how it impacts neighborhood properties.

For more information on the SSSNA, visit southsideslopes.org

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/01/2019 17:57