ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

KCC community meeting will be at St. Paul AME

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 26, 2019



Knoxville Community Council’s next meeting will take place on Thursday, March 7, beginning at 6 p.m. at the St. Paul A.M.E. Church, 400 Orchard Place.

The agenda will include: The KCC Mission and Strategic Plan for the next three years; Janaha Jones from Grounded discussing alternatives for neighborhood empty lots; Updates from the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy; and, James White from the Hilltop Sports Association, as well as, additional items of interest for the community



 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018