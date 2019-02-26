E. Carson St. Strategy task forces meet March 4

The next East Carson Street Strategy Meeting will take place on Monday, March 4 from 6–7:30 p.m. at the South Side Market House, 49 S. 12th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Everyone is welcome to join business owners, residents, property owners, students, and everyone else who wants to make a commitment to work together for a better E. Carson Street. At this meeting attendees will work with a task force in one of three areas: Economic Vitality Marketing and Promotion Public Aesthetics To come up with actionable next steps and assign roles in the task force. For more information, contact: Josette Fitzgibbons at 412-255-6686 or jfitzgibbons@ura.org.