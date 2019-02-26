ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

E. Carson St. Strategy task forces meet March 4

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 26, 2019



The next East Carson Street Strategy Meeting will take place on Monday, March 4 from 6–7:30 p.m. at the South Side Market House, 49 S. 12th Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15203.

Everyone is welcome to join business owners, residents, property owners, students, and everyone else who wants to make a commitment to work together for a better E. Carson Street. At this meeting attendees will work with a task force in one of three areas: Economic Vitality Marketing and Promotion Public Aesthetics To come up with actionable next steps and assign roles in the task force. For more information, contact: Josette Fitzgibbons at 412-255-6686 or jfitzgibbons@ura.org.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 03/01/2019 17:56