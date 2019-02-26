Zoning Board hearings

Pittsburgh’s Zoning Board of Adjustment has scheduled the following public hearing of interest to South Pittsburgh residents in the first floor hearing room of the John P. Robin Civic Building, 200 Ross Street, Downtown.

Zone case 58/19 on Thursday, March 7 at 9:10 a.m. is the appeal of Gildas and Danielle Kaib, applicant and owner, for Grace Street (4-J-53), in the 19th Ward (Zoning District P).

Applicant requests to install concrete blocks/wall at the front of the lot.

Variances: 905.01.C; 925.06.A.2: Front walls are not permitted (30’ setback required).

Zone case 68/19 on Thursday, March 7 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Alex Bard and David Bjornson, applicants, and David Bjornson, owner, for 25 Carrick Avenue, in the 29th Ward (Zoning District R1D-L).

Applicant requests conversion of existing church into Public Assembly (limited) and Art or Music Studio with 22 space accessory parking lot.

Variance: 914.06.A: 1 accessible space required and 0 requested.

Past Cases and Decisions: ZBA 232 of 2018, applicants request for conversion of existing church into Public Assembly (limited) and Art or Music Studio with 22 space accessory parking lot was approved.

Zone case 71/19 on Thursday, March 14 at 9:40 a.m. is the appeal of Mark W. McNally, applicant and owner, for 307 Shaler Street, in the 19th Ward (Zoning District R1A-H).

Applicant requests new one-story rear detached garage for single-family dwelling.

Variance: 903.03.D.2: Minimum 5’ interior side setback required and 0’ requested.

For more information on the City of Pittsburgh Zoning Board of Adjustment, go to: http://pittsburghpa.gov/dcp/boards/zoning-board.