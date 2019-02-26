This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Minh Nguyen, 166 Aidan Court, 32nd Ward, Codes PM109.1, PM108.1.1.

• Patricia Jones, 95 Craighead Street, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Christine Namiotka, 178 Southern Avenue, 19th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Conrail, 0 W. Carson Street (6C-10), 19th Ward, Code307.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 27, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge James Motznik's Courtroom:

• Michael Fritch and Margaret Springer, 130 Amabell Street, 19th Ward, Code 108.1.1.

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 28, at 9:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Eugene Ricciardi's Courtroom:

• David and Linda Mangus, 222 Clover Street, 16th Ward, Code 307.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 28, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Theodore Cannon and Andrea Otey, 131 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Robert Jaras, 357 Conniston Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes 304.12, 302.7, 304.8, 304.3.

• Ford Property Holdings LLC, 324 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Kara Sambuchino, 414 Kambach Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.4.

• David Early, 441 Kingsboro Street, 18th Ward, Codes 108.2, 302.4, 307.1.

• Sandra Chesmer, 424 Ariston Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 302.8, 307.1, 301.3.

• Gillenberger Family Limited Partnership, 1917 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 107.1.

• Darneice Bivins, 18 Minooka Street, 29th Ward, Codes 302.4, 307.1.

• Jason Lancia, 119 Newett Street, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• David Tichenor, 226 Parkfield Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Robert Main, 236 Spencer Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes 302.8, 922.02, 302.4, 307.1.

• Catherine and Ronald Stein, 35 Stewart Avenue, 29th Ward, Code PM304.1.

• Happy Hour Holdings LLC, 226 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Codes 304.11, 304.9.

• 311 Charles Family Trust, 311 Charles Street, 30th Ward, Codes PM304.7, PM304.10, PM304.11.

• Craig Steele, 104 Grimes Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 304.11.

• Y&Q Management Inc., 413 Grimes Avenue, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Margaret Pollock, 424 Orchard Place, 30th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Rutta & Assoc. LLP, 821 Maytide Street, 32nd Ward, Code 922.2.

• Rutta & Assoc. LLP, 823 Maytide Street, 32nd Ward, Code 922.2.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.