Cassandra Rush named to Dean's List

Cassandra Rush has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology.

To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.

