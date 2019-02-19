ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

Cassandra Rush named to Dean's List

 
February 19, 2019



Cassandra Rush has been named to the Fall 2018 Dean’s List at Florida Institute of Technology.

To be included on the Dean’s List, a student must complete 12 or more graded credits in a semester with a semester grade point average of at least 3.4.

Florida Tech offers bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees in aeronautics and aviation, engineering, computing and cybersecurity, business, science and mathematics, psychology, education and communication. Learn more at http://www.fit.edu.



 
