South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

MWCDC's advocacy group will meet Feb. 27

 
February 19, 2019



The Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) Advocacy Committee will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 27 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Washington Healthy Active Living Center, 122 Virginia Avenue.

Discussion at the meeting will include: Community housing needs; What the city’s new Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) should be doing in the neighborhood; and, what to expect when committee members advocate for Mt. Washington at the HOF Community Feedback Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at the Beechview Healthy Active Living Center, 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216.

A pizza dinner will be provided at the Advocacy Committee meeting.

 
