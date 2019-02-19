MWCDC's advocacy group will meet Feb. 27

The Mt. Washington Community Development Corporation (MWCDC) Advocacy Committee will meet on Wednesday, Feb. 27 beginning at 6:30 p.m. at the Mt. Washington Healthy Active Living Center, 122 Virginia Avenue.

Discussion at the meeting will include: Community housing needs; What the city’s new Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) should be doing in the neighborhood; and, what to expect when committee members advocate for Mt. Washington at the HOF Community Feedback Meeting on Thursday, Feb. 28, 6 p.m. at the Beechview Healthy Active Living Center, 1555 Broadway Avenue, Pittsburgh, PA 15216.

A pizza dinner will be provided at the Advocacy Committee meeting.