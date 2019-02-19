This week's So. Pgh. Housing Court hearings

The following Housing Court case is scheduled for Wednesday, Feb. 20, at 8:00 a.m. in Pittsburgh Municipal Court:

• Tim Mobley, 71 E. Amanda Avenue, 18th Ward, Code PM108.1.1.

The following Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 21, at 1:30 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Kevin J. Clark, 301 Camfield Street, 18th Ward, Code 302.8.

• Starlett Garner, 304 Climax Street, 18th Ward, Code PM304.7.

• Affordable Properties, 10 Curtain Avenue, 18th Ward, Code 307.1.

• Industry Enterprises, 401 E. Warrington Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.3, 304.9, 304.6, 304.2, 304.13.

• Donna Anthony, 206 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.7, 302.7, 302.3.

• Lois Dorsey, 210 Freeland Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.10, 302.7.

• Patricia Monach, 613 Lillian Street, 18th Ward, Code 304.1.

• John Wong, 916 Loyal Way, 18th Ward, Code 403.42A.

• Vincent Ventresca, 87 Pasadena Street, 18th Ward, Codes 304.10, 304.7.

• Judith Mason, 114 Sylvania Avenue, 18th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Delta Investment Partners LP, 1150 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 307.1.

• William Cochrane, 1631 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 302.3.

• Gillenberger Family Limited Partnership, 1917 Brownsville Road, 29th Ward, Code 604.3.2.

• Mary Ballew, 357 Parallel Avenue, 29th Ward, Codes PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Jonathan Schmella, 148 Parkfield Street, 29th Ward, Codes 305.1, 704.2.

• David Tichenor, 226 Parkfield Street, 29th Ward, Code PM307.1.

• Maureen Baumgart and Margaret Wiseman, 2727 Steiner Street, 29th Ward, Code 403.62A.

• Victor Pinell, 110 The Boulevard, 29th Ward, Code 1026.16.5.

• Mary G. Wolf, 313 Alice Street, 30th Ward, Code 302.7.

• Kevin J. Krut, 112 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code 301.3.

• Montana Dolphin LLC, 115 Bausman Street, 30th Ward, Code PM302.4, PM307.1.

• Kendray Mathews, 104 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Codes 307.1, PM304.7, PM302.7, 305.3.

• Michael Whitelock, 186 Knox Avenue, 30th Ward, Codse PM304.10, PM304.11.

• Marcy Zach, 300 Moore Avenue, 30th Ward, Codse 614.02, 302.7, 304.2.

• Edna Piper, 143 Zara Street, 30th Ward, Codse 304.9, 304.3.

All Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office (Mt. Oliver Borough and Pittsburgh Wards 18, 29, 30 and 32) is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick. Judge Motznik's office (Pittsburgh's 19th Ward) is at 736 Brookline Blvd., Brookline. Judge Ricciardi's office (Pittsburgh Wards 4, 16 and 17) is located at 900 Sarah Street, Suite 208, on South Side. Pittsburgh Municipal Court is at 660 First Avenue.