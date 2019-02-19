Carnegie Science Center presents Da Vinci The Exhibition until September

Da Vinci The Exhibition is a hands-on examination of da Vinci's life, research, and art. Featuring more than 60 life-size reproductions of his inventions, more than 20 detailed art studies, and dozens of stunning displays, guests will learn about da Vinci's discoveries in engineering, flight, light, anatomy, music, hydraulics, and more.

Carnegie Science Center will present Da Vinci The Exhibition at the PPG Science Pavillion™ through Monday, Sept. 2. Artist, scientist, engineer, researcher, and inventor – Da Vinci The Exhibition unlocks the mind of the master – the original Renaissance man, Leonardo da Vinci.

Produced by Imagine Exhibitions, Da Vinci The Exhibition is a hands-on examination of da Vinci's life, research, and art. Featuring more than 60 life-size reproductions of his inventions, more than 20 detailed art studies, and dozens of stunning displays, guests will learn about da Vinci's discoveries in engineering, flight, light, anatomy, music, hydraulics, and more.

Visitors will enjoy 31 hands-on exhibits located throughout the gallery, as well as Da Vinci's Workshop, a series of activity tables designed by Science Center staff and based on the invention and art concepts depicted in the exhibition. Visitors will design catapults, build structures, create and launch flying machines, design and test their own gear mechanisms, solve wooden puzzles, draw their own "Mona Lisa," and try their hand at mirror writing and figure drawing.

The exhibition showcases the breadth and scope of da Vinci's incredibly advanced understanding of science, mathematics, nature, and the relationship between the three. The artist's intricate designs and extraordinary early concepts are spotlighted, including his design for the helicopter, tank, scuba gear, crane, clock, submarine, and his plan for a modern city.

Each invention featured within Da Vinci The Exhibition was handcrafted utilizing a modern translation of da Vinci's unique mirrored writing style in an ancient Florentine dialect. Trained artisans used these translations to construct full-scale models and bring the master's two-dimensional plans to life.

In addition to da Vinci's role as an inventor, the exhibition investigates a collection of da Vinci's most renowned paintings. Guests will have the opportunity to thoroughly study the artistic mastery behind such works as "Mona Lisa," "The Last Supper," "Virgin of the Rocks," "St. John the Baptist," and more.

Throughout his lifelong devotion to the sciences and fascination with nature, da Vinci also extensively explored the world of anatomy. Da Vinci The Exhibition's in-depth and enlightening explanations of his famous studies on subjects such as the golden ratio and "Vitruvian Man" are complemented by enlarged examples of the artist's sketches and notes made during his controversial research on the human body.

Tom Zaller of Imagine Exhibitions shared, "Da Vinci was an absolutely incredible man-his art, inventions, and research paved the way for life as we know it today. It is Imagine Exhibitions' pleasure to present this immersive and interactive exhibition at Carnegie Science Center as a way for visitors to explore the immeasurable ways that one man has influenced our current understanding of anatomy, math, nature, art, and machines."

Da Vinci The Exhibition is open 10 a.m.–5 p.m. Monday through Sunday and timed tickets are available for purchase at CarnegieScienceCenter.org. Visitors may purchase tickets for just the exhibition or combine it with Science Center general admission for a discounted price. Groups of 15 or more receive discounts when they book their visit at least two weeks in advance. Call 412-237-3400 to book a group visit.

Da Vinci The Exhibition is supported by EQT Foundation and sponsored by Agora Cyber Charter School, Citizens Bank, and Renewal by Andersen.