URA to boost One Step program for businesses

The Urban Redevelopment Authority Board of Directors will consider a resolution this week that will help small businesses become more accessible to all customers.

The board will vote to waive the URA’s Storefront Renovation Program (SRP) guidelines to allow for exterior accessibility improvements consistent with the City of Pittsburgh’s One Step Program.

The URA will take action at its next meeting on Thursday, Feb. 14.

The city’s One Step program provides businesses and property owners technical assistance, fee waivers, and guidance to make their business more accessible to customers who use wheelchairs, scooters, and/or who have physical impediments.

The SRP is designed to help business owners make improvements to their storefronts and improve the appearance of city neighborhoods’ commercial corridors. The program assists business owners by providing a 50 percent matching grant up to $5,000 for their façade improvement projects.

Under the amended guidelines, URA staff will provide financial resources to businesses using the combined One Step Program and URA SRP to make their storefronts accessible.

“I am excited to expand upon the success of our Storefront Renovation Program to incorporate the important work of the One Step Program,” said Tom Link, director of the URA’s Center for Innovation & Entrepreneurship. “Access for all is a theme we work toward everyday – access to jobs, access to housing, access to quality of life. The One Step program is core to our mission and we look forward to helping small businesses across the city ensure they are accessible to all our neighbors.”

The SRP is funded through a combination of CDBG, city and state funds; including $100,000 from city 2018-2019 CDBG funds.

The URA Board of Directors will meet at 2 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 14, 2019 in the Wherrett Memorial Board Room at 200 Ross Street, 13th floor, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.