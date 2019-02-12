URA asks for input on HOF allocation plan

The Urban Redevelopment Authority’s Housing Opportunity Fund (HOF) Department is hosing a series of community meetings open to all City of Pittsburgh residents.

The meetings will focus on gathering community feedback regarding the 2018 HOF Allocation Plan and future 2019 HOF Allocation Plan.

In 2015-16, the City of Pittsburgh assembled an Affordable Housing Task Force to better understand the affordable housing needs across the city. The task force recommended the city establish a Housing Trust Fund, and as a response to the need for affordable housing, the Pittsburgh Housing Opportunity Fund was created.

The city is committing $10 per year for the next 12 years to address affordable housing. Through the community feedback provided during the 2018 allocation year, the HOF Advisory Board approved five programmatic areas: Rental Gap Program; Homeowner Assistance Program; Down Payment and Closing Cost Assistance Program; and, For-Sale Development Program.

Upcoming Housing Opportunity Fund community meetings are scheduled for:

• February 12, 6-7:30 p.m. at the West End Active Healthy Living Center, 80 Wabash Street.

• February 14, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Kingsley Association Center, 6435 Frankstown Avenue.

• February 26, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Grace Memorial Presbyterian Church, 1000 Bryn Mawr Road.

• February 28, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Beechview Healthy Living Center, 1555 Broadway Avenue.

• March 5, 6-7:30 p.m. at the Manchester Citizens Corporation, 1319 Allegheny Avenue, 1st floor.

Registration is via Eventbrite. Light snacks will be provided.

For information regarding the community meetings, contact: Vethina Tercias, HOF community outreach specialist, at 412-255-6639.