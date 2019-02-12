Save the date for annual Slovakia at Eastertime

Save the date and mark your calendar to experience a bit of Slovakia at Eastertime on Pittsburgh’s South Side. On Saturday, April 13, 2019, Prince of Peace Parish will host the 29th Annual Slovak Mass and Easter Customs Breakfast.

The celebration of Slovak religious culture begins at St. Adalbert Church, South 15th Street, with the recitation of the Holy Rosary at 10:45 a.m., followed by Mass at 11 a.m., with prayers and hymns sung in Slovak.

After Mass, everyone is invited to the Prince of Peace Parish Center, 81 South 13th Street, to sample traditional foods one might enjoy in a typical Slovak home on Easter morning –paska (sweet bread), sunka (ham), kolbasy (sausage) sirek (cheese), hrin (beets and horseradish) and kolace (nut and poppy seed rolls).

Take some time to browse authentic Slovak treasures -- books, crystal, linens, dolls, pottery and costumes—and learn a bit of the history, daily life and customs of our Slovak ancestors. Watch crafts people demonstrate their art, including decorating colorful Easter eggs (kraslice or pysanky), weaving palms or braiding bread.

Take home homemade nut and poppy seed rolls, paska and cookies, or purchase unique handmade or imported gift items.

Make plans to attend the 29th Annual Slovak Mass and Easter Customs Breakfast on Saturday, April 13 at Prince of Peace Parish. There is no charge for admission, but donations are sincerely appreciated.

For more information, to sponsor a table or to make a donation, call Connie Zatek at 412-657-6364.