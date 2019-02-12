Registration open for Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful's 15th Annual Great American Cleanup of Pennslyvania

Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful has announced registration for the 2019 Great American Cleanup of PA is open. This annual event begins on March 1 and ends on May 31.

During this period, registered events can get free trash bags, gloves, and safety vests donated by PennDOT, the Department of Environmental Protection, and Keep America Beautiful, as supplies last.

Events can include litter cleanups, illegal dump cleanups, beautification projects, special collections, and education events and must be registered through the Great American Cleanup of PA website, gacofpa.org, to receive free cleanup supplies.

As part of this event, the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection and Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association are sponsoring Let’s Pick It Up PA – Everyday from April 13 through May 6. During this time, trash collected at registered events can be taken to participating landfills free or for a reduced cost with prior approval.

During the 2018 Great American Cleanup 108,638 volunteers were instrumental in cleaning up over 6.6 million pounds of trash during 5,362 events held across the state. Groups, individuals and local governments anticipate the annual initiative as a way to rally volunteers, reduce cleanup costs and be connected to a larger movement. To host an event or join a cleanup event near you visit gacofpa.org.

Anyone participating in Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful’s Great American Cleanup of PA can earn cash for their nonprofit or charity of choice by entering the Great American Cleanup Video Contest. To participate, send Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful a 60-second video of your Great American Cleanup of PA event showing how you keep Pennsylvania beautiful. For details go to gacofpa.org.

“We are so grateful to our volunteers and sponsors who help make the Great American Cleanup of PA, Pennsylvania’s premier community improvement initiative possible,” said Shannon Reiter, President of Keep Pennsylvania Beautiful. “Many communities depend on volunteers to clean up litter. This initiative provides the tools and resources our residents need to keep our communities clean and beautiful. This year we hope to inspire even more Pennsylvania’s to come out between March and May to participate in the Great American Cleanup of PA.”

Register your 2019 event at http://www.gacofpa.org. Questions can be answered by Michelle Dunn, Great American Cleanup of PA program coordinator, at 1-877-772-3673 ext. 113 or mdunn@keeppabeautiful.org.

Current 2019 supporters include: Pennsylvania Waste Industries Association, Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania, Pennsylvania Food Merchants Association, Mahantango, Lancaster County Solid Waste Management Authority and Republic Services.