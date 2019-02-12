Peduto administration proposing changes to towing procedures in city

Mayor William Peduto’s administration has issued a request for proposals to bring safety and customer protections to towing procedures for vehicles involved in accidents on city streets.

Under the proposal, only one towing company would be permitted to operate in each of the city’s six Pittsburgh Bureau of Police zones, keeping towing companies from competing against each other to reach accident sites.

The proposal would set towing rates, require companies to have seven-day-a-week access to their tow pounds, and require the tow pounds to be within two miles of the city border. Tow truck drivers would be required to be properly licensed and insured.

Vehicle owners would have the option of calling other towing companies to retrieve their vehicles if desired.

The RFP is the result of months of study by the Peduto administration, its Office of Management and Budget, and the Department of Public Safety.

The RFP was posted at the city’s open and transparent procurement website Beacon, http://pittsburghpa.gov/beacon/bid-opportunities.html, and a copy of it is available at http://apps.pittsburghpa.gov/redtail/images/4864_City_of_Pittsburgh_Towing.pdf.

Interested companies have until March 8 to respond.