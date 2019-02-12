ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Peduto administration proposing changes to towing procedures in city

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 12, 2019



Mayor William Peduto’s administration has issued a request for proposals to bring safety and customer protections to towing procedures for vehicles involved in accidents on city streets. 

Under the proposal, only one towing company would be permitted to operate in each of the city’s six Pittsburgh Bureau of Police zones, keeping towing companies from competing against each other to reach accident sites.

The proposal would set towing rates, require companies to have seven-day-a-week access to their tow pounds, and require the tow pounds to be within two miles of the city border. Tow truck drivers would be required to be properly licensed and insured. 

Vehicle owners would have the option of calling other towing companies to retrieve their vehicles if desired. 

The RFP is the result of months of study by the Peduto administration, its Office of Management and Budget, and the Department of Public Safety. 

The RFP was posted at the city’s open and transparent procurement website Beacon, http://pittsburghpa.gov/beacon/bid-opportunities.html, and a copy of it is available at http://apps.pittsburghpa.gov/redtail/images/4864_City_of_Pittsburgh_Towing.pdf.

Interested companies have until March 8 to respond. 

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/20/2019 04:40