Lincoln is next topic at the Retired Men's Group

The Retired Menâ€™s Luncheon Group welcomes retirees to their Thursday, March 21 luncheon with guest speaker Jack Puglisie.

Mr. Puglisieâ€™s topic for the luncheon will be Abraham Lincoln. Cost is $8, payable at the door, for the luncheon which will be held at the Pleasant Hills Presbyterian Church, 199 Old Clarton Road in Pleasant Hills. The menâ€™s group is non-denominational.

Reserve lunch by calling the church office, 412-655-2000, option 0.