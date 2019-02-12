ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Business networking event for Black History Week

 
February 12, 2019



The Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh is hosting Connections: A Black History Month Networking Event on February 21, 4:30-7 p.m. at 412 Blvd. of the Allies, Pittsburgh, PA 15219.

At this free networking event there will be information about available URA programs, be able to talk to business loan recipients and meet URA staff to learn more about resources and opportunities.

Meet with recipients and participants of these programs: Micro-Enterprise Loan Program; MWBE Program; LandCare Program; Other Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship financing programs.

Registration is from 4:30-5 p.m. followed by welcome/opening remarks from 5-5:30 and a networking reception from 5:30-7 p.m. Light refreshments will be provided.

