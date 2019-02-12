ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

South Watch meeting is February 13 at Brashear

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 12, 2019



The February South Watch meeting will take place at the Brashear Center, 2005 Sarah Street, Wednesday, Feb. 13 at noon.

There will be reports from various city departments, Zone 3 police, Duquesne University and state offices.

The mission of South Watch includes working to improve the quality of life on the South Side by bringing people and institutions together to identify code violations, advocate for their remediation and monitor the outcomes through the South Side Flats and Slopes Code Enforcement Project.

South Watch meetings are open to the public.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/20/2019 02:42