Carrick council to ratify bylaws at Feb. 25 meeting

The Carrick Community Council (CCC) will hold its first public meeting of 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., at 25 Carrick Avenue.

Focus of the meeting will be on the ratifying of the bylaws. Other topics include introductions of the newly elected board members and officers and strategic plan committee announcements. Other topics will also be discussed.

The bylaws are available on the CCC website, http://www.carrickpa.com, or a copy is available at the Carrick Branch of the Carnegie Library to review. All are welcome to attend.