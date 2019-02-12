ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Carrick council to ratify bylaws at Feb. 25 meeting

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 12, 2019



The Carrick Community Council (CCC) will hold its first public meeting of 2019 on Monday, Feb. 25, 7 p.m., at 25 Carrick Avenue.

Focus of the meeting will be on the ratifying of the bylaws. Other topics include introductions of the newly elected board members and officers and strategic plan committee announcements. Other topics will also be discussed.

The bylaws are available on the CCC website, http://www.carrickpa.com, or a copy is available at the Carrick Branch of the Carnegie Library to review. All are welcome to attend.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/20/2019 05:37