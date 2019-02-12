Allentown community meeting

The next Allentown Community Development Corp. community meeting will take place on Wednesday, Feb. 13 at the Allentown Senior Center, 631 E. Warrington Avenue beginning at 6:30 p.m.

The agenda includes presentations on ioby crowd funding and from the Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy. There will also be updates from Mayor William Peduto’s Office, State Rep. Jake Wheatley’s office and others.

For more information, contact Renee@pghhilltopalliance.org or visit allentownpgh.com.