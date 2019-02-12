Final sign ups for WHAA ball will be February 23

Final call for sign up for the W.H.A.A. and the Mount Washington Athletic Association's 2019 Baseball and Softball season is February 23.

Boys and girls ages 4 to 19 are welcome to sign up, although some divisions may be filled already. Cost is $60 per player.

Rookie Ball – Tee Ball for beginners ages 4, 5 and 6 years old will learn the basics. Stations will be set up for specialized teaching and then progressed to mini-games.

The organization features nice fields, concession stand and parking along with a batting cage. Players in certain divisions may have a chance to play at PNC Park.

For more information on how to sign up, call Matt Smith at 412-398-8213 or Dee Susser at 412-638-2134.