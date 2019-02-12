ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter

Carrick ball sign-ups begin

 
February 12, 2019



Carrick Youth Athletic Association - CYAA will be holding sign-ups for this coming 2019 Baseball - Softball – T-Ball season.

All sign-ups will be held at the Phillips Recreation Center on:

Saturdays, February 9, February 23, March 9 and March 23 from 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Along with Thursday, March 21 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

There will be an early bird discount for all families who sign up on February 9. Check out the Carrick Youth Athletic Association for more info. 



 
South Pittsburgh Reporter
PO Box 4285

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

