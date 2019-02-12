Carrick ball sign-ups begin

Carrick Youth Athletic Association - CYAA will be holding sign-ups for this coming 2019 Baseball - Softball – T-Ball season.

All sign-ups will be held at the Phillips Recreation Center on:

Saturdays, February 9, February 23, March 9 and March 23 from 10 a.m.-1:45 p.m. Along with Thursday, March 21 from 6:30 p.m.-8 p.m.

There will be an early bird discount for all families who sign up on February 9. Check out the Carrick Youth Athletic Association for more info.