The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 19, at 10:00 a.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Christopher Lacher, 315 Jacob Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• Axis Real Estate Holdings, 509 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• Keith Impink, 505 Transverse Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• Hoang Minthu, 231 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• Alliance Real Estate Holdings, 238 Anthony Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• Steven Hitchings, 631 Margaret Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 811 Brownsville Road, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 267 Church Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 311 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 317 Hays Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

• George Dayieb, 204 Locust Street, Mt. Oliver Borough, 183.7, Rental License.

The following Mt. Oliver Borough Housing Court cases are scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 28, at 1:15 p.m. in Municipal District Judge Richard King's Courtroom:

• Juan Henderson, 115 Ormsby Avenue, Mt. Oliver Borough, 302.1, Debris, Rental License.

All Mt. Oliver Housing Court cases are open to the public. Judge King's office is located at 2213 Brownsville Road, Carrick.