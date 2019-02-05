Walk with LifeSpan at the Walk for Healthy Community

Be part of LifeSpan’s Team for the Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community on Saturday, May 11, at Stage AE, Northshore. Registration is at 7:45 a.m. with the 5K Walk at 9 a.m. and the One Mile Fun Walk at 9:15 a.m.

Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield underwrites the cost of this event with all nonprofits participating receiving 100 percent of the donations they raise. LifeSpan has a goal of raising $10,000 with a portion of the money raised going towards updating their website.

For more information or to donate, contact Mike Dunn at 412-464-1300 x-145 or mdunn@lifespanpa.org. It is also possible to donate through the Highmark Walk website at http://www.hcf.convio.net/lifespan.