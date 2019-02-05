ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Walk with LifeSpan at the Walk for Healthy Community

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 5, 2019



Be part of LifeSpan’s Team for the Highmark Walk for a Healthy Community on Saturday, May 11, at Stage AE, Northshore. Registration is at 7:45 a.m. with the 5K Walk at 9 a.m. and the One Mile Fun Walk at 9:15 a.m.

Highmark Blue Cross/Blue Shield underwrites the cost of this event with all nonprofits participating receiving 100 percent of the donations they raise. LifeSpan has a goal of raising $10,000 with a portion of the money raised going towards updating their website.

For more information or to donate, contact Mike Dunn at 412-464-1300 x-145 or mdunn@lifespanpa.org. It is also possible to donate through the Highmark Walk website at http://www.hcf.convio.net/lifespan.

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/07/2019 04:29