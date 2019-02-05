South Side Open Mic night Friday

The next Open Mic Coffee House at the South Side Presbyterian Church is Friday, Feb. 8, 7:30 – 9 p.m., and welcomes singers, poets, readers, dancers, comedians, and more to the stage.

Those interested in sharing should call 412-431-0118 to request stage time, or email kathysspc@aol.com. New and old friends also enjoy candlelight conversation and refreshments with the suggested donation of $5.

The Open Mic Coffee House is held the second Friday monthly at the corner of South 20th and Sarah Streets in South Side; enter on 20th Street. For more information, call 412-431-0118.