Rep. Wheatley to introduce legislation for infrastructure

In coming days state Rep. Jake Wheatley, D-Allegheny, will join with state Rep. Thomas Murt, R-Montgomery, to introduce legislation that would jumpstart a massive infrastructure initiative – one that would rebuild communities and neighborhoods while boosting the state’s economy, generating good-paying jobs and addressing many of the state’s greatest needs.

The plan, Restore Pennsylvania, was introduced by Gov. Tom Wolf at a press conference last Thursday in Harrisburg. Restore Pennsylvania, which already has bipartisan support in the state House and Senate, calls for the enactment of a commonsense severance tax, which would generate $4.5 billion over the next four-years.

“As the Democratic chairman of the House Finance Committee, I appreciate the difficulty behind fairly and effectively raising revenue,” Rep. Wheatley said. “This is a reasonable severance tax, with exciting new ideas on how to maximize our investment. That’s why I’m pleased to be one of the prime sponsors of this legislation, along with looking forward to working with the governor and my Republican colleagues to finally get this done.”

Funding generated by the severance tax would then be invested in significant, high-impact projects throughout the commonwealth to help catapult Pennsylvania ahead of every state in the country in terms of technology, development, and infrastructure.

“It is far past time that Pennsylvanians stop allowing our commonwealth to be the only state losing out on the opportunity to reinvest in our communities,” Gov. Wolf said. “And as long as that is allowed to continue, my vision of a restored Pennsylvania that is ready to compete in the 21st century economy will never become reality.”

The innovate Restore Pennsylvania plan would be driven by local input about local needs. Projects identified by local stakeholders would be evaluated through a competitive process to ensure that high-priority, high-impact projects are funded and needs across Pennsylvania are met.

View the full plan at https://www.governor.pa.gov/wp-content/uploads/2019/01/20190131-restore-pa.pdf