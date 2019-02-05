ClassifiedsPhotosAboutContactAdvertise

South Pittsburgh Reporter - Serving South Pittsburgh Since 1939

Readshaw to lead committee

 
  Share   Tweet 0 Comments

February 5, 2019



Rep. Harry Readshaw, D-Allegheny, will continue in his role as the Democratic chairman of the House Professional Licensure Committee for the 2019-20 session.

“I’m pleased that my experience as Democratic chairman of the House Professional Licensure Committee was recognized, as there are so many areas that this important committee can continue to do good work for the betterment of all the people across the state,” Rep. Readshaw said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue to shed light on the commonwealth’s licensing practices and what we can do to improve our standards.”

Mr. Readshaw said one of his goals this session is to work with the committee’s Vice Chairman Bill Kortz, D-Allegheny, to pass legislation requiring home inspectors to be licensed according to one set of state standards.

“As has been pointed out, a home is one of the most expensive purchases you can make,” Rep. Readshaw said. “It’s time we do something to protect homebuyers once and for all.”

 
Roar Online Publication Software and content management solution. Lions Light offers cutting edge software for newspaper and magazine websites.

Reader Comments
(0)

Add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

South Pittsburgh Reporter

PO Box 4285
Pittsburgh, PA 15203
Ph: (412) 481-0266
news@sopghreporter.com

© 2019 Neighborhood Publications, Inc.

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2018

Rendered 02/07/2019 05:24