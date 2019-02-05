Readshaw to lead committee

Rep. Harry Readshaw, D-Allegheny, will continue in his role as the Democratic chairman of the House Professional Licensure Committee for the 2019-20 session.

“I’m pleased that my experience as Democratic chairman of the House Professional Licensure Committee was recognized, as there are so many areas that this important committee can continue to do good work for the betterment of all the people across the state,” Rep. Readshaw said. “I look forward to working with my colleagues to continue to shed light on the commonwealth’s licensing practices and what we can do to improve our standards.”

Mr. Readshaw said one of his goals this session is to work with the committee’s Vice Chairman Bill Kortz, D-Allegheny, to pass legislation requiring home inspectors to be licensed according to one set of state standards.

“As has been pointed out, a home is one of the most expensive purchases you can make,” Rep. Readshaw said. “It’s time we do something to protect homebuyers once and for all.”